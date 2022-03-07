Alberta oil can be a solution to U.S. energy supply crunch - minister

Hon. Sonya Savage, Minister of Energy, Government of Alberta, speaks at the expansion of the Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain oil pipeline advanced to a new construction stage, in Acheson, Alberta, Canada December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Candace Elliott/Files

HOUSTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing region, can help alleviate the global oil supply crunch caused by energy disruptions, Alberta energy minister, Sonya Savage, said on Sunday.

Alberta has some spare pipeline and rail capacity and can move more oil to the United States, Savage said in Houston ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference by S&P Global. Oil prices in Monday trading in Asia have soared to $128 per barrel, up from about $83 per barrel in January.

"We are the solution, not Venezuela and others," Savage told Reuters, an apparent reference to U.S. sending a delegation to Caracas last week to discuss an easing of U.S. oil sanctions. read more

Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar and Marcy De Luna in Houston; Editing by Tom Hogue

