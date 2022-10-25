Alfa Laval restructures marine and energy units, 500 jobs affected















Oct 25 (Reuters) - Alfa Laval (ALFA.ST) has launched a restructuring programme affecting around 500 employees to adjust capacity imbalances in its energy and marine divisions, the Swedish engineering group said on Tuesday.

The number includes the effect from the continued wind-down of operations in Russia, Chief Executive Tom Erixon said in a statement.

Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi











