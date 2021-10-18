Skip to main content

Algeria's Sonatrach chief says fair oil price is $70-80 -TV interview

The logo of the state energy company Sonatrach is pictured at the headquarters in Algiers, Algeria November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

CAIRO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Algeria sees $70 to $80 as a fair price for oil, the chief executive of state-owned energy company Sonatrach said on Monday.

The North African country is working, as a member of OPEC+, on balancing supply and demand and on keeping prices below a level that would encourage shale producers, especially in the United States, to increase production, Toufik Hakkar said in an interview with state TV.

"I think that OPEC will continue to maintain its current quotas ... to keep prices balanced in the range of $70-80, and perhaps if demand rises and if prices rise higher than these limits, then OPEC might review the production ceiling," he said.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Chris Reese and Giles Elgood

