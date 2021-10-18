Energy
Algeria's Sonatrach chief says fair oil price is $70-80 -TV interview
CAIRO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Algeria sees $70 to $80 as a fair price for oil, the chief executive of state-owned energy company Sonatrach said on Monday.
The North African country is working, as a member of OPEC+, on balancing supply and demand and on keeping prices below a level that would encourage shale producers, especially in the United States, to increase production, Toufik Hakkar said in an interview with state TV.
"I think that OPEC will continue to maintain its current quotas ... to keep prices balanced in the range of $70-80, and perhaps if demand rises and if prices rise higher than these limits, then OPEC might review the production ceiling," he said.
