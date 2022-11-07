Algeria's Sonatrach, Eni start production at HDLE/HDLS oil field - statement

Companies Eni SpA Follow















Cairo, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sonatrach and Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) have started production at the HDLE/HDLS oil field in the Berkine Basin at 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the Algerian company said in a statement on Monday.

The oil field is expected to increase output to 17,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day with new drilling in 2023, the statement added.

Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Jan Harvey











