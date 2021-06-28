Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Algeria's Sonatrach, Indonesia's Pertamina sign agreement to boost partnership

1 minute read

The logo of the state energy company Sonatrach is pictured at the headquarters in Algiers, Algeria November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

ALGIERS, June 28 (Reuters) - Algeria's oil and gas company, Sonatrach, on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with Indonesia's Pertamina to boost cooperation in upstream projects, the North African country's state company said.

The memorandum also includes cooperation for crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping, as well as renewable energy, Sonatrach said in a statement.

OPEC member Algeria approved a new energy law in late 2019 offering incentives to foreign investors including easing the tax burden. It was aimed at improving production and exports, which have fallen in recent years due to higher domestic consumption and a lack of foreign investment.

Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed in Algiers Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 1:26 PM UTCAhead of talks, OPEC forecasts point to oil supply deficit in August

OPEC's forecasts point to an oil supply deficit in August and in the rest of 2021 as economies recover from the pandemic, suggesting the group and its allies have room to raise output at a meeting this week.

EnergyOld, small and CO2-intense: why Canada's highest-carbon oil sands sites keep pumping
EnergyOil falls nearly 2% on rising COVID cases, ahead of OPEC+ talks
EnergyU.S. shale industry tempers output even as oil price jumps
EnergyEU countries approve landmark climate change law