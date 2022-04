Algeria's Sonatrach says it signs gas deal with Italy's Eni

The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome, Italy August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

April 11 (Reuters) - Sonatrach has signed on Monday a deal on gas with Italian firm ENI (ENI.MI), but no details on volumes have been disclosed, the Algerian state-owned energy company said in a statement.

The deal will allow the speeding of natural gas projects, the statement added.

Sonatrach has also set with ENI new gas sales prices for 2022 and 2023, the statement said.

Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi is in Algiers to discuss bilateral ties and energy with his counterpart president Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lamine Chikhi Editing by Chris Reese, Bernard Orr

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.