Algeria's Sonatrach to share production in Niger's oil-rich Kafra region - statement

The logo of the state energy company Sonatrach is pictured at the headquarters in Algiers, Algeria November 25, 2019. Picture taken November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Algeria's Sonatrach oil company said it had signed an agreement with the Niger petroleum ministry to share production in Niger's Kafra region, the Algerian state news agency said on Saturday, citing a Sonatrach statement.

Sonatrach International Petroleum Exploration and Production, a subsidiary of the Algerian company, signed the agreement in Niger's capital on Feb.4, the statement said.

Sonatrach's works in Kafra cover two exploration wells, KFR-1 and KFRN-1, with proven oil reserves of 168 million barrels and 100 million barrels respectively, according the statement.

Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Enas Alashray; Editing by Sandra Maler

