Energy
All Britain's electricity to be green by 2035 - The Times
1 minute read
Oct 3 (Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce that all of Britain's electricity will come from renewable sources by 2035, The Times reported on Sunday.
Johnson will soon commit his party to plan an increase in investments in renewable and nuclear energy as Britain faces a crisis from rising fuel prices, the report added.
Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis
