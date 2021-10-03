All Britain's electricity to be green by 2035 - The Times

Britian's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears as a guest on the Andrew Marr Show at the BBC Broadcasting House in Manchester, Britain October 3, 2021. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. NOT FOR USE MORE THAN 21 DAYS AFTER ISSUE. REFILE - CORRECTING LOCATION

Oct 3 (Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce that all of Britain's electricity will come from renewable sources by 2035, The Times reported on Sunday.

Johnson will soon commit his party to plan an increase in investments in renewable and nuclear energy as Britain faces a crisis from rising fuel prices, the report added.

Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

