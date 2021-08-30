Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
All of New Orleans loses power after 'catastrophic transmission damage' -Entergy

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Orleans Parish was without power on Sunday after Entergy New Orleans suffered "catastrophic" transmission damage, the energy company said.

Hurricane Ida, which made landfall as a fierce Category 4 storm, plowed through the Gulf of Mexico into Louisiana on Sunday, lashing the coast with 150 mile-per-hour winds, torrential downpours and pounding surf that plunged much of the shoreline under several feet of water. read more

Orleans Parish lost power shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday (0000 GMT on Monday), leaving more than 673,000 customers without power, according to Entergy's (ENO.N) outage website.

