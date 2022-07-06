All oil and gas fields affected by Norway strike to be fully back up in days - Equinor

Equinor's logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

OSLO, July 6 (Reuters) - All oil and gas fields that were affected by a strike in Norway's petroleum sector are expected to be back in full operation within a couple of days, Equinor (EQNR.OL) said on Wednesday.

Norway's government intervened to end the strike on Tuesday. read more

The Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East fields in the North Sea, which were shut on Tuesday due industrial action, have started run-up of production, the operator said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Victoria Klesty, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.