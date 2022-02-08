1 minute read
All options on the table for oil prices, White House says
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that all options are on the table to respond to high oil prices, including talking to allies, when asked if there could be future cooperative oil releases.
In November, the United States announced plans to release 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cool oil prices, but prices now are just below seven-year highs.
