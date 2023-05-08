AltaGas appoints Enbridge CFO as new top boss

Companies AltaGas Ltd Follow

May 8 (Reuters) - AltaGas Ltd (ALA.TO) on Monday named Enbridge Inc's (ENB.TO) Vern Yu as the company's next president and CEO, effective July 1, 2023.

Yu will succeed Randy Crawford, who has been AltaGas CEO since 2018. In November, the Canada-based energy infrastructure company said Crawford had informed the board of his plans to step down in the first half of 2023.

Yu is joining AltaGas after a three-decade stint with pipeline operator Enbridge, where he most recently served as executive vice president of corporate development, chief financial officer and as president of its New Energy Technologies segment.

Prior to joining Enbridge, Yu worked as an engineer at TransCanada Corporation and Bow Valley Industries.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











