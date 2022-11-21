AltaGas CEO to retire next year

Companies AltaGas Ltd Follow















Nov 21 (Reuters) - AltaGas Ltd (ALA.TO) said on Monday President and Chief Executive Officer Randy Crawford will step down from his roles in the first half of 2023.

The Canada-based energy infrastructure company said Crawford, who has been AltaGas CEO since 2018, will remain in his roles until a successor is named.

Crawford said he had intimated the company's board earlier this year about his exit plans.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.