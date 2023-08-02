Ameren posts higher Q2 profit as infrastructure investments boost supply

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Utility firm Ameren (AEE.N) on Wednesday posted a rise in second-quarter profit as increased investments in infrastructure boosted its electricity distribution and transmission.

The company's transmission segment recorded a 14.3% rise in profit, while the Illinois Electric distribution segment jumped 29.4%.

Transmission lines carry high-voltage electricity from the point of generation to a substation, where it is converted to low voltage. Distribution lines then carry this to houses and industries.

Ameren reported a profit of $237 million, or 90 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with $207 million, or 80 cents per share, last year.

Its revenue was up 2% at $1.76 billion, beating analysts' average estimates of $1.68 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The Missouri segment of the company recorded a quarterly profit of $102 million, only marginally higher than last year because of lower electric sales on unfavourable weather.

The company reiterated its 2023 earnings forecast of between $4.25 and $4.45 per share.

Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

