Anglo American pays out record $4.1 billion to shareholders in H1

The logo of Anglo American is seen on a jacket of an employee at the Los Bronces copper mine, in the outskirts of Santiago, Chile March 14, 2019 REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American (AAL.L) on Thursday boosted its shareholder payout to a record $4.1 billion, including a $1 billion share buyback, after bumper commodity prices lifted first-half profits to their best ever.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $12.1 billion, beating the $10.9 billion expected by 12 analysts compiled by Vuma.

The impact of inflation on costs reduced underlying EBITDA by $200 million, it said.

Anglo declared an interim dividend of 1.71 cents per share, in line with its 40% payout policy and up from 0.28 cents last year.

Lower costs and soaring prices for most products including copper, iron ore and platinum group metals helped Anglo, which had been hit hardest among its peers by COVID-19 lockdowns in many African countries, lifted first-half profits to a record.

"I still don't think it's our finest hour, that is yet to come.. from our point of view it's a good milestone"," CEO Mark Cutifani told reporters after the results.

Reporting by Clara Denina and Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Edmund Blair and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.