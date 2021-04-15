Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Anglo American enters deal to power Peru copper mine by renewables

Diversified miner Anglo American (AAL.L) said on Thursday it has signed a deal to provide 100% renewable energy for its Quellaveco copper mine in Peru, as it aims to power all of its Latin American operations through renewables.

The company, which has already secured commitments to be 100% renewable powered in Brazil and Chile, said the agreement has been signed with Engie Energía Perú.

The Quellaveco mine is expected to start in 2022.

