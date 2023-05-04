APA Corp pulls back on U.S. natural gas activity amid low prices

Companies APA Corp (US) Follow















May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas company APA Corp (APA.O) said it was ramping down lean gas drilling in the Permian Basin due to weak prices, trimming some $100 million off the 2023 budget, and that it would return to its Alpine High development there when the market improves.

The company also warned that it had seen a $180 million increase in receivables in Egypt, above historical averages, in part due to payment delays.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.