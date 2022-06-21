APA-Total JV makes oil discovery off Suriname coast

A logo of TotalEnergies is seen at its exhibition space, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

June 21 (Reuters) - APA Corp (APA.O) said on Tuesday its joint venture with France's TotalEnergies SE (TTEF.PA) has made an oil discovery at an exploration well off the coast of Suriname.

APA has a 50% working interest in the block where the oil discovery was made, with TotalEnergies the operator and the holder of the remaining stake.

The discovery is close to a massive oil field found by an Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) led consortium in Guyana, that was estimated to hold nearly 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

The APA-Total joint-venture is at present drilling the Dikkop exploration well in the center of Block 58.

