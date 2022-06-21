APA-Total JV makes oil discovery off Suriname coast
June 21 (Reuters) - APA Corp (APA.O) said on Tuesday its joint venture with France's TotalEnergies SE (TTEF.PA) has made an oil discovery at an exploration well off the coast of Suriname.
APA has a 50% working interest in the block where the oil discovery was made, with TotalEnergies the operator and the holder of the remaining stake.
The discovery is close to a massive oil field found by an Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) led consortium in Guyana, that was estimated to hold nearly 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent.
The APA-Total joint-venture is at present drilling the Dikkop exploration well in the center of Block 58.
