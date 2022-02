A rig contracted by Apache Corp drills a horizontal well in a search for oil and natural gas in the Wolfcamp shale located in the Permian Basin in West Texas October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Terry Wade

CAIRO Feb 14 (Reuters) - Apache aims to raise its oil and gas output in Egypt by 10% to 15% within five years, CEO and President John Christmann told Sky News Arabia on Monday.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Nayera Abdallah Editing by David Goodman

