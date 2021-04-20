Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EnergyAPI shows crude, distillate stocks up, gasoline down -sources

Reuters
1 minute read

Crude oil and distillate stocks rose in the most recent week, while gasoline inventories fell, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

Industry group API did not comment.

Crude stocks rose by 436,000 barrels in the week ended April 16. Gasoline inventories fell by 1.6 million barrels and distillate stocks rose by 655,000 million barrels, the data showed, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 8:49 PM UTCOil drops from one-mth highs on demand fears as virus surges in India

Crude futures settled lower on Tuesday, pulling back from one-month highs, on fears that India, the world's third-biggest oil importer, may impose restrictions as coronavirus infections and deaths surge to record highs.

EnergyU.S. House panel advances bill allowing anti-trust suits against OPEC
EnergyTyson Foods opens up onsite COVID-19 vaccinations to employees' families
EnergyOPEC+ oil cut compliance at 113% in March, sources say
EnergyEU carbon price hits record high above 45 euros a tonne