Crude oil and distillate stocks rose in the most recent week, while gasoline inventories fell, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

Industry group API did not comment.

Crude stocks rose by 436,000 barrels in the week ended April 16. Gasoline inventories fell by 1.6 million barrels and distillate stocks rose by 655,000 million barrels, the data showed, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.