U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories fell last week, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Crude stocks fell by 439,000 barrels in the week ended May 21. Gasoline inventories fell by 2 million barrels and distillate stocks fell by 5.1 million barrels, the data showed, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. API did not respond to a request for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.