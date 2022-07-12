API shows crude, fuel stocks rise in latest week - sources

Sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude and product stocks rose, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Crude stocks rose by about 4.8 million barrels for the week ended July 8. Gasoline inventories rose by 3 million barrels, while distillate stocks rose by about 3.3 million barrels, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; editing by Jonathan Oatis

