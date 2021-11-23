API shows crude, gasoline stocks rise; distillates down -sources

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. crude and gasoline stocks rose last week while distillate inventories fell, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Crude stocks rose by 2.3 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 19. Gasoline inventories rose by about 600,000 barrels and distillate stocks fell by 1.5 million barrels, the data showed, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Chris Reese

