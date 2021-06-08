Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Energy

API shows crude stockpiles fell, fuel stocks rose -sources

A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

U.S. crude oil inventories fell last week while fuel stockpiles rose, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Crude stocks fell by 2.1 million barrels in the week ended June 4. Gasoline inventories rose by 2 million barrels and distillate stocks climbed by 3.8 million barrels, the data showed, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

API did not respond to a request for comment.

