EnergyAPI shows increase in crude inventories as distillate and gasoline drop -sources

A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

Crude oil stockpiles rose in the most recent week, while gasoline inventories fell, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

Crude stocks rose by 4.319 million barrels in the week ended 23. Gasoline inventories fell by 1.2 million barrels and distillate stocks fell by 2.4 million barrels, the data showed, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

