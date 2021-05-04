Skip to main content

EnergyAPI shows sharp drop in crude, product inventories -sources

Reuters
1 minute read

A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

Crude oil and fuel stocks fell sharply in the most recent week, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

Crude stocks fell by 7.7 million barrels in the week ended April 30. Gasoline inventories fell by 5.3 million barrels and distillate stocks fell by 3.5 million barrels, the data showed, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 9:52 PM UTCU.S. House panel to discuss low-carbon fuel with airline, biofuel industries

Members of a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee will meet on Tuesday with representatives from the biofuels and airline industries to discuss ways to expand production of low-carbon aviation fuel, a panel spokeswoman said.

EnergySaudi Aramco beats quarterly profit forecast, maintains dividend
EnergyUnions push back as U.S. refiners shunt aside longtime trade workers
EnergyClimate activists urge BlackRock, Vanguard to vote against Exxon directors
EnergyOil climbs nearly 2% as travel seen rising