API shows U.S. crude stocks fall -market sources















NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell in the latest week, while fuel stockpiles rose, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Crude stocks fell by about 5.8 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 11, they said. Gasoline inventories rose by about 1.7 million barrels, while distillate stocks rose by about 850,000 barrels, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; editing by Jonathan Oatis











