APPEC: Ecopetrol selling more Colombian oil to Europe as competition in Asia grows

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The entrance of Ecopetrol's Castilla oil rig platform is seen in Castilla La Nueva, Colombia June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Colombian state energy company Ecopetrol is selling more of its oil production to Europe, replacing Russian supplies, while it sees growing competition for market share in Asia.

About 40-50% of Ecopetrol's crude production is exported to Asia this year compared with 60% last year, Ecopetrol's Chief Executive Officer Felipe Bayon told Reuters on the sidelines of APPEC 2022.

Bayon said there is growing competition with Russian, Mexican, Canadian Heavy and Venezuelan crude in Asia.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muyu Xu; Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.