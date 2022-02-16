April-loading Russian Sokol oil premium rises to over 2-year high-sources

A man works at the PKN Orlen main oil refinery in Plock January 11, 2007. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Spot premiums for Russian Sokol crude loading in April jumped to their highest in more than two years after India's ONGC Videsh sold a cargo via a tender, trade sources said on Wednesday.

The cargo for April 19-25 loading was sold to Glencore at a premium of $7.80-$7.90 a barrel to Dubai quotes, they said.

This is the highest premium for the Russian grade since January 2020, Refinitiv data showed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.