Arab oil producers say OPEC+ should stick to current output agreement

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is pictured on the wall of the new OPEC headquarters in Vienna March 16, 2010. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

RIYADH, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Arab oil and energy ministers said on Sunday that OPEC+ should stick to its current agreement that adds 400,000 barrels per day a month to output.

Iraq oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said "for the benefit of all the energy market, OPEC+ should stay with the continuing and sustained current agreement."

