Aramco affirms support for China's energy secrutiy

March 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco (2223.SE) affirmed on Sunday its support for China's long-term energy security and development, the company's CEO Amin Nasser said in remarks made before a forum in Beijing.

Nasser said that the company has partnerships and emission-reducing technologies with China to make lower carbon products.

Reporting by Omar Abdel-Razek, Editing by Louise Heavens











