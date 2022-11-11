Aramco CEO says investment in oil and gas not enough to meet demand















SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco chief Amin Nasser said on Friday he was concerned there was not enough investment in the oil and gas sector to meet global demand in the long term.

Nasser said there has been a pick up in global demand since COVID lockdowns eased.

Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Aidan Lewis, writing by Maha El Dahan; editing by David Evans











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.