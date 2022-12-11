Aramco Gulf Operations, Kuwait's KGOC sign MoU to develop Durra gas field - SPA















Dec 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco Gulf Operations Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Sunday with Kuwait Gulf Oil Company (KGOC) to develop the joint Durra gas field, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Kuwaiti Oil Minister Badr Hamed Al Mulla attended a signing ceremony in Kuwait City, according to SPA.

The development aims at producing 1 billion cubic feet of gas and 84,000 barrels of liquefied gas per day, according to the Kuwaiti state news agency.

Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Alex Richardson











