Aramco says China joint venture to develop refinery and petrochemical complex

The logo of Aramco is seen as security personnel walk before the start of a press conference by Aramco at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

CAIRO, March 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) said on Thursday its joint venture in China will develop a major integrated refinery and petrochemical complex in the northeast of the country.

The project, expected to be operational in 2024, combines a 300,000 barrel-per-day capacity refinery and ethylene-based steam cracker, with Aramco set to supply up to 210,000 barrels a day of crude oil feedstock.

Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Company (HAPCO) is a joint venture between Saudi oil giant Aramco and North Huajin Chemical Industries Group Corporation (000059.SZ) and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group.

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

