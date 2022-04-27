ArcelorMittal weighs risks for Polish business as Gazprom halts gas supplies

April 27 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal (MT.LU) Polish unit said on Wednesday it is currently assessing potential risks of gas shortages and its impact on its operations in Poland after Russian energy group Gazprom (GAZP.MM) halted supplies to the country.

"However, we have been assured by the relevant authorities that sufficient gas supply is available in the near future and no shortage is expected," ArcelorMittal's spokesperson for Poland told Reuters in an email.

The world's largest steelmaker operates rolling mills, coking plants, blast furnaces, a steel mill and a power plant in Poland, she added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.