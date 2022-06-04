Argentina announces tender to build new Vaca Muerta gas pipeline

Oil pump jacks are seen at Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas drilling, in the Patagonian province of Neuquen, Argentina January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES, June 4 (Reuters) - Argentina has launched a tender process to build a new gas pipeline out of its huge Vaca Muerta shale formation that is expected to increase current transport capacity by 25%, the government said late on Friday.

Companies have until July 8 to submit bids, according to a publication in Argentina's official gazette.

The pipeline will have a length of 563 kilometers (350 miles) and connect the province of Neuquen with Salliquelo, an area west of Buenos Aires.

The estimated cost of the project is $1.5 billion and would take about 18 months of work to complete construction.

Argentina aims to reverse a major energy deficit in the South American country, and bring in much-needed foreign currency through gas exports.

The Vaca Muerta shale formation is the world's fourth-largest shale oil reserve and the second largest for shale gas.

Reporting by Eliana Raszewski Editing by Bill Berkrot

