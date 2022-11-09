Argentina oil firm YPF almost triples Q3 profit on upped production, prices
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's national oil company YPF (YPFD.BA) reported on Wednesday it nearly tripled its third-quarter net profit compared to the same period last year as production and prices rose.
Net profit jumped 186% to $678 million.
The state-run producer's revenue hit $5.18 billion in the quarter, a 43% increase from the year-ago quarter.
YPF's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 26% to $1.53 billion due to "price improvements" in YPF's business sectors and increased hydrocarbon production, despite cost pressures, it said.
The oil company said its operating costs rose 34% from the year-ago quarter due to inflation and general company growth.
It added its operating costs had grown from the previous quarter due to the appreciation of the Argentine peso.
