Argentina oil firm YPF almost triples Q3 profit on upped production, prices















Nov 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's national oil company YPF (YPFD.BA) reported on Wednesday it nearly tripled its third-quarter net profit compared to the same period last year as production and prices rose.

Net profit jumped 186% to $678 million.

The state-run producer's revenue hit $5.18 billion in the quarter, a 43% increase from the year-ago quarter.

YPF's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 26% to $1.53 billion due to "price improvements" in YPF's business sectors and increased hydrocarbon production, despite cost pressures, it said.

The oil company said its operating costs rose 34% from the year-ago quarter due to inflation and general company growth.

It added its operating costs had grown from the previous quarter due to the appreciation of the Argentine peso.

Reporting by Kylie Madry and Noe Torres; Editing by Anthony Esposito











