1 minute read
Argentina's YPF reverses losses in Q2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Argentina's national oil company YPF (YPFD.BA) posted on Wednesday a 94.06 billion pesos ($751 million) net profit in the second quarter, reversing the 46.26 billion pesos net loss from the same period a year earlier.
($1=125.1 pesos)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.