Argentina's YPF reverses losses in Q2

The headquarters of Argentina's state energy company YPF is seen in Buenos Aires, Argentina February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Argentina's national oil company YPF (YPFD.BA) posted on Wednesday a 94.06 billion pesos ($751 million) net profit in the second quarter, reversing the 46.26 billion pesos net loss from the same period a year earlier.

($1=125.1 pesos)

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle

