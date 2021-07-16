Argentine Congress approves law to reduce biofuels in gasoline

BUENOS AIRES, July 16 (Reuters) - Lawmakers in Argentina, one of the world's largest grain exporters, approved on Friday a law that allows a reduction in the amount of biofuels to be mixed into diesel and gasoline.

The country, one of the world's most important exporters of biodiesel made from soybean oil, has developed a thriving biofuels industry thanks to its grains output and state support for biofuels to be used in combination with automotive fuel.

The regulation, aimed at guaranteeing the sustainable use of biofuels in diesel and gasoline, was approved by Argentina's Senate. It had previously been passed by the lower house of Congress. It foresees a minimum use of biodiesel of 5%, which could drop to 3%, in diesel for sale to the public, from the previous 10%.

The new law, promoted by the ruling Peronist party, seeks to promote biofuels to have "a medium and long-term horizon to continue its expansion," Energy Secretary Dario Martinez said in a statement sent to reporters.

