Argentine oil firm YPF replaces CEO
Buenos Aires, July 15 (Reuters) - Argentine oil firm YPF said on Friday that Sergio Affronti would resign as its chief executive, to be replaced by Pablo Iuliano.
"After a period of recovery of the production curve and successful debt restructuring, Sergio Affronti will step down," the company said in a statement.
Reporting Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Christian Plumb
