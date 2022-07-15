Argentine oil firm YPF replaces CEO

Wind turbines are pictured at Los Teros wind farm, owned by Argentine state energy giant YPF, in Azul, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2021. Picture taken December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Buenos Aires, July 15 (Reuters) - Argentine oil firm YPF said on Friday that Sergio Affronti would resign as its chief executive, to be replaced by Pablo Iuliano.

"After a period of recovery of the production curve and successful debt restructuring, Sergio Affronti will step down," the company said in a statement.

Reporting Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Christian Plumb

