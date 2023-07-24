Arizona power demand breaks record again last week during lingering heat wave

Companies Arizona Public Service Company Follow

July 24 (Reuters) - Electricity demand from customers of Arizona Public Service (APS) soared to an all-time peak on July 20 as people cranked up their air conditioners to escape an ongoing heat wave.

The peak demand of 8,193 megawatts (MW) was reached on July 20, surpassing the peak set just five days earlier on July 15, the state's largest utility said in a statement on Monday.

APS serves more than 1.3 million homes and businesses in 11 of Arizona's 15 counties.

"APS has adequate power supply to serve customers, electric system is stable," it added.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

