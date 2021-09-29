Energy
In Arizona, Rio Tinto CEO seeks 'win-win' for Resolution copper project
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Plc (RIO.L)(RIO.AX) must work harder to convince Native Americans to support its controversial Resolution Copper mining project in Arizona, Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm told Reuters on Wednesday during a visit to the state.
"We're trying to find a win-win. I do think that's in everyone's interest. But I reckon that we still have work to do," Stausholm said in an interview. "If we haven't explained ourselves well enough, then we need to explain ourselves better."
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.