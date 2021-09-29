Skip to main content

In Arizona, Rio Tinto CEO seeks 'win-win' for Resolution copper project

A sign adorns the building where mining company Rio Tinto has their office in Perth, Western Australia, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Plc (RIO.L)(RIO.AX) must work harder to convince Native Americans to support its controversial Resolution Copper mining project in Arizona, Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm told Reuters on Wednesday during a visit to the state.

"We're trying to find a win-win. I do think that's in everyone's interest. But I reckon that we still have work to do," Stausholm said in an interview. "If we haven't explained ourselves well enough, then we need to explain ourselves better."

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder

Energy

