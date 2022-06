Asian refining margin for gasoline soars to new record

NEW DELHI, June 22 (Reuters) - Asian refining margin for gasoline soared to record level of $38.05 a barrel on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back to 2000.

The crack traded at $37.98 per barrel on Monday.

Reporting by Mohi Narayan; editing by Jason Neely

