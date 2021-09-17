Asked about structure, E.ON CEO says content with grid, customer business

Member of the board of German utility E.ON Leonhard Birnbaum arrives at the annual shareholders meeting in Essen, Germany, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN/DUESSELDORF, Sept 17 (Reuters) - German energy firm E.ON (EONGn.DE) is satisfied with its two-pillar structure that spans regulated energy grids and customer solutions, Chief Executive Leonhard Birnbaum told Reuters in an interview.

"We are happy with both areas of business," Birnbaum said when asked about a possible change to the group structure. "All our businesses are profitable."

The networks business will remain the biggest activity and he would ensure he would safeguard its earnings potential and crucial role in decarbonising energy systems, said Birnbaum, who took the helm at E.ON in April.

