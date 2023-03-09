Atlas Energy valued at $1.75 billion after shares fall in U.S. debut















March 9 (Reuters) - Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI.N) fell nearly 3% in their U.S. market debut on Thursday, valuing the oilfield services firm at $1.75 billion.

The Austin, Texas-based company's shares opened at $17.5, below its initial public offering price of $18 a share.

Atlas raised $324 million in its IPO on Wednesday after it sold 18 million shares at $18 apiece, below a range of $20 to $23 set earlier.

The tepid debut still makes it one of the biggest listings on a U.S. exchange this year after solar firm Nextracker Inc's (NXT.O) upsized listing last month that raised $638 million and soared 26% on its first day.

"Not a strong start for the year's second-largest IPO so far," said Matthew Kennedy, senior IPO market strategist at Renaissance Capital.

"We're still in an environment where investors are comfortable pushing back on valuation, demanding a greater margin of safety," he added.

Reuters was the first to report last year that Atlas was preparing for an IPO which could value the company at $2 billion to $3 billion.

Energy companies have been the only bright spot in a largely dour U.S. IPO market, with several names opting for either the traditional IPO or taking the special purpose acquisition company route to go public.

Atlas mines, refines and transports the sand used by shale drillers to help break apart rock and release hydrocarbons, in the process known as hydraulic fracturing or fracking.

Atlas and its peers were hit hard when shale producers slammed the brakes on drilling at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago. Their business is now booming as the energy industry ramps up production in the wake of soaring prices that have been driven up by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

