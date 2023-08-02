Atmos Energy's third-quarter profit climbs on higher rates

Companies Atmos Energy Corp Follow

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Natural gas distributor Atmos Energy (ATO.N) reported a 7.2% rise in profit for the third quarter on Wednesday, helped by a higher rate case and customer growth in its distribution unit.

The Dallas, Texas-based company posted a net income of $137.8 million, or 94 cents per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with $128.5 million, or 92 cents per share, last year.

Analysts had said Atmos would benefit from a strong rate case, helping it offset higher operations and maintenance costs and interest expenses.

A rate case is the formal process used to determine the amounts to be charged customers for electricity, natural gas, private water and steam services provided by regulated utilities.

The company said distribution operating income increased 8.5% to $71.7 million, primarily reflecting a net $29.1 million increase in rates and a $3.5 million increase due to net customer growth.

It added that rates at its pipeline and storage unit also rose by $22.6 million.

Atmos's operations and maintenance expenses rose 7%, to $195 million in the reported quarter, while interest charges jumped 19.6%, to $31.3 million, from last year.

Higher interest rates, following the hawkish stance of the U.S. Federal reserve to control inflation, have made borrowing more expensive for businesses, adding to their costs.

The company reaffirmed its annual earnings outlook of $6.00 to $6.10 per share.

Capital expenditures are expected to be about $2.8 billion in fiscal year 2023.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai

