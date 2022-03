Australia aids allies seeking alternative coal supplies from Russia

Coal is unloaded onto large piles at the Ulan Coal mines near the central New South Wales rural town of Mudgee in Australia, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

MELBOURNE, March 3 (Reuters) - The Australian government is helping countries connect with local coal producers to replace supply from Russia, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

"The Australian government is facilitating access to Australian thermal coal producers to interested parties as they seek alternative supplies from Russia," a spokesperson for Resources Minister Keith Pitt said.

