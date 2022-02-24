1 minute read
Australia ready to tap oil stockpile if Ukraine conflict hits supplies -energy minister
MELBOURNE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Australia is prepared to tap its oil stockpile held in the United States in coordination with other International Energy Agency members if conflict between Russia and the Ukraine hits global supplies, Energy Minister Angus Taylor said on Thursday.
"While we cannot control these international price spikes, we are closely monitoring the situation with the IEA and the United States and stand ready to take action to help alleviate these pressures," Taylor said in a statement.
Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue
