Australian gas producers line up deals as price cap looms

The deals come as the government is considering a wholesale natural gas price cap of around A$12 a gigajoule (GJ), according to media, to help restrain prices that have rocketed because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Government ministers have said a price cap is among a range of options. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday his cabinet was discussing what to do and was committed to making a decision before Christmas.

State energy ministers, who would have to sign off on some aspects of power and gas regulation, are due to meet on Dec. 8, which could be an opportunity for announcing a decision.

Natural gas producers and analysts have warned that a price cap would deter investment in new supply, which they say is essential to driving down prices in the medium term.

One option liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers being targeted to boost supply to the domestic market have proposed is for the government to be a "buyer of last resort", buying gas from producers and then selling it at a capped price, two sources familiar with the talks said.

However, major gas retailers would oppose that measure as they would not want the government to become a competitor, one of the sources said.

In the latest gas deal, Shell Energy Australia (SHEL.L), a unit of the global major which sells power and gas to businesses, lined up a three-year contract to buy 5.5 petajoules from privately owned Denison Gas starting in January.

Shell did not disclose the fixed price that was agreed.

Denison said on Wednesday its gas supply agreement gave the company "certainty to continue expanding our conventional gas reserves as well as moving forward with plans to develop our significant unconventional CSG (coal seam gas) interests".

A day earlier Santos Ltd (STO.AX), Australia's number two independent gas producer, sealed an 11-year deal to supply up to 35 PJ to the country's top brickmaker, Brickworks Ltd (BKW.AX), from January 2025 at an undisclosed inflation-linked price.

