Australian union extends strike at Shell's LNG facility as wage battle heats up

July 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Electrical Trades Union said on Tuesday it was extending industrial action at Shell Plc's (SHEL.L) Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility over a long-running wage dispute until Aug. 11.

The union, comprising thousands of electrical workers, called for an extended ban on a number of works, including transfer and supply of hydrocarbons or any other products from the facility off northwestern Australia.

Shell, however, said in an emailed statement that this week's planned lock-out would not proceed to allow for safety-critical work.

"For people on board doing partial work due to the work bans in place, their pay will continue to be pro-rated," Shell added.

Earlier this month, Shell began shutting down the 3.6-million-tonne-a-year site and told customers it would be unable to supply LNG cargoes for as long as work stoppages approved by Australia's Fair Work Commission continued. read more

The protected industrial action began on June 10.

Shell also said it remained committed to working together with its workforce to find a way to resolve the issue.

